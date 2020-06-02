MORE
DISGUSTING! DC ArchBishop Gregory Lashes Out at President Trump for Visiting John Paul II Shrine and Lies About Tear Gas Attacks on Protesters

By Jim Hoft
Published June 2, 2020 at 12:41pm
Another leftist clown disguised as a man of faith.

Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory released a statement on Tuesday lashing out at the President of the United States for visiting the John Paul II National Shrine.

Clueless Archbishop Gregory lectured President Trump on “defending the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree” while at the same time attacking him for visiting a Catholic Shrine.

What a disgrace.

And the tear gas reports were bullshit, Archbishop.

What a HORRIBLE representative for the Catholic Church.

You owe this President an apology Archbishop.

