WOW! Robert Mueller FALLS APART! Caught off Guard, Mumbling, Bumbling, Stuttering, Confused, Doddering, Nervous — COMPLETELY LOST! (VIDEO)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

Mueller looked like a confused, stuttering, agreeable, lost and nervous doddering old man. He frequently paged through his notes.

There is no way Mueller ran this thing!

This was a Andrew Weissmann witch hunt blessed by Rod Rosenstein and the corrupt Department of Justice.

This was a criminal attempt to remove a sitting president from office.

OMG! Mueller COMPLETELY FALLS APART During House Hearing!

During questioning by Rep. Jackson Lee (D-TX) he was COMPLETELY LOST!

“Could you repeat the question?”