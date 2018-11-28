Hillary’s Coughing Fit Returns On First Night of Tour in Toronto (VIDEO)

Bill and Hillary Clinton kicked off their 13-city tour dubbed ‘An Evening with the Clintons’ Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Hillary Clinton began the night by joking that she was thinking about running for parliament.

Then she trashed President Trump.

Shortly after she trashed Trump, her coughing fit returned.

Hillary Clinton reached for a glass of water which was set on a table next to her chair.

Clinton continued to cough even though she took a sip of water.

The moderator spoke over Hillary’s coughing fit and her husband Bill took the next question because she was unable to speak.

VIDEO: