Would a Fascist Take Policy and Nominee Advice from the Citizens? Trump Admin Websites Let the People Vote on Policy and Nominees

In the lead up to the election leftist media outlets parroted the baseless critique that President Trump is a fascist. Comparing Trump to Hitler and invoking the term Nazi frivolously, was commonplace in the last few weeks prior to the election. This was the propagandists’ “Alamo,” as they made last ditch efforts to suggest Trump would impose a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ dystopia on all of America.

With zero evidence to support these claims and four years of a first term that proves otherwise, it appears that the left just doesn’t like Donald Trump the man. A majority of the left’s rhetoric has suggested that Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy.

By suggesting President Trump will be Hitler and that he is a threat to democracy the implication is that he will be a dictator. It follows that the left is suggesting Trump will take away rights and freedoms.

Yet, Trump’s first term suggests otherwise in looking at his economic reform alone. According to the Trump Whitehouse archives, the Trump administration cut 8 regulations for every new regulation adopted. They implemented the biggest tax reform in American history and cut the business tax rate from 35% to 21%.

It’s relevant to note these accomplishments as they indicate an expansion of economic freedom for the American citizen and business. These facts do not comport with the idea that freedoms were under assault with Trump leading the country.

Furthermore, the idea that President Trump is an existential threat into the future can be debunked at many turns. For example, Trump has seen major Democrats such as Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. join his movement. This would indicate there is bipartisan support for President Trump’s agenda.

Laughably, the left attempts to demonize Elon Musk for his support of President Trump. The man who led the effort to reuse rockets after space launch, and land them back onto a launchpad into the grips of mechanical arms, has now lost credibility according to the left. Out of one side of their mouth they suggest Musk is an unhinged, billionaire, madman supporting a fascist. Out of other side, they clamor him for to censor people on X.

In recent days since President Trump’s election win, videos of his Agenda 47 policy platform have gone viral on X. Gateway Pundit previously reported on President Trump’s plan to dismantle the deep state. Corporate media outlets have continued to label Trump as a fascist. However the Trump administration’s policy platform has a website that can be found here: Agenda 47

Not much scrolling is needed to find a few policies that would contradict the idea of President Trump planning a fascist dictatorship. One might question the left’s critique of Trump as a fascist dictator after assessing the bullet points from Agenda 47 below.

Ironically it’s President Trump’s partnership with a prominent Democrat in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that puts the fascist dictator narrative to bed once and for all. There are both policy and nominee recommendation websites that appear to have Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s fingerprints on them. Interestingly, these websites are built in the discussion forum format for citizens to make their recommendations on policy and nominees for the future Trump Administration. Below are screenshots describing each:

On both websites discussion board forums can be found with every day citizens discussing policies such as, “Food for the People” or, “How to Restore Free Speech Through Simple Legislation.” The nominees site offers the same format with votes for people that the citizens recommend as heads of different government departments. Notably, Anthony Fauci currently shows 0 votes for America’s Health.

It would be interesting to confront leftist critique with this seemingly unprecedented approach to policy and nominations. While the left has gaslit people about Trump’s danger to democracy, it’s quite relevant to ask them what exactly they mean by that. Discussion forums for the every day citizen to recommend policy and nominees appears to be the most democratic undertaking in history. One must consider the corporate media’s malfeasance in reporting President Trump’s rhetoric inaccurately when recommending policy. Perhaps when the media claims Trump is a danger to democracy, they’re really talking about the bureaucracy.

