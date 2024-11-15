WHERE’S LIZ CHENEY? Disgraced Former Congresswoman Conceded Trump’s Victory… and Has Been Silent Ever Since

Having spouted her hatred and bile through the presidential campaign, the disgraced former Congresswoman Liz Cheney suddenly has nothing more to add.

Cheney, who staked her entire political career on an obsession with Donald Trump and denying the fraud that took place during the 2020 presidential election, acknowledged his victory the day after the election.

She wrote at the time:

Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect. All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections. We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years. Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy.

Yet Cheney has been mysteriously quiet since then. Her social media accounts are radio silent, while she has not made any media appearances or public statements.

Such a reaction is of course understandable given the humiliation that she must be feeling.

After protesters challenged the fraud that enabled Joe Biden’s “victory” in 2020, Cheney went on a shameless crusade to persecute Donald Trump and his followers through her sham January 6th Committee.

However, Cheney’s crusade soon hit the buffers. After seeking another term in Congress, Cheney was defeated by a landslide in her primary race by Republican Harriet Hageman.

Undeterred by this humiliation, Cheney declared her intention to do everything possible to prevent Donald Trump from winning back the White House, even floating the possibility of her own presidential run.

When it became clear nobody was interested in such a prospect, she and her father Dick threw their support behind Kamala Harris, with Liz even appearing alongside the Democratic nominee at various campaign events.

The rest, as they say, is history.

While Cheney will probably return to the fray and continue cashing in on her status as an "anti-Trump Republican," don't be surprised if she finds the pain too much to bear.

As political humiliations go, Liz Cheney's is just about as bad as it gets.