WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg’s Claim She Was Refused Service by NYC Bakery Due to Her Politics Gets Blown Up When Bakery Owner and Local Politician Reveal What Really Happened

Far-left “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg has been busted for spreading a hoax to engender sympathy for herself following President Trump’s historic victory last week.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg and her co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines celebrated her 69th birthday with Charlotte Russe cupcakes from a bakery, which Goldberg said were her mother’s favorite growing up.

But what should have been harmless fun soon took an ugly turn when Goldberg alleged that her order was previously rejected by the bakery, later identified as Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island.

“Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” Goldberg stated.

“They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them.”

Goldberg went on to tell the audience the reason the bakery rejected her order was because “they did not like her politics.” Thinking she had gotten away with a cheap smear, Goldberg concluded by thanking her fans and encouraged them to celebrate as well.

“But that’s OK because, you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today,” she said.

This would prove an unacceptable form of discrimination if true. But the bakery’s owner, Jill Holtermann and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella revealed during a press conference on Friday that Goldberg had perpetuated a sinister hoax.

Fossella explained that the real reason that Goldberg was blocked from buying the cupcakes from the 145-year-old business was due to a boiler issue and demanded Goldberg immediately apologize.

“The people who defamed Holtermann family should apologize to the Holtermann family for making stuff up to suit their needs,” Fossella stated. “They had a boiler, it’s been here 145 years. They had a boiler that was 60 or 70 years old. And the first week in November, guess what? It went on the fritz.”

Jill Holtermann tearfully revealed during the press conference she had received overwhelming support from across the country following Goldberg’s disgusting smear.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the support between finding out yesterday, this even happened, getting phone calls and then people coming in and people from all over just supporting us in every way,” she said. “We had phone calls yesterday from Alabama. Guys, I’m going to give you $50, send it to a school, send them donuts, send them cupcakes.”

“The support has been so overwhelming, and I know how hard my family has worked to keep this business alive.” And I wish my father was here today to see this.”

The is no word yet whether Holtermann will seek to sue Goldberg for defaming her beloved business but common sense would indicate she stands a good chance of reaping monetary damages unless Goldberg issues an immediate retraction.