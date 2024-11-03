WATCH: Trump Says He’s ‘So Disappointed’ in Julia Roberts Over Ad Urging Women to Vote Democrat and Not Tell Their Husbands

Former President Donald Trump said that he is “so disappointed” in Julia Roberts over her Harris campaign ad urging women to hide who they vote for from their husbands.

Trump commented on the ad after calling into Fox & Friends on Friday.

“I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts because I love — she’s going to look back at that and she’s going to cringe. ‘Did I really say that?,'” Trump said.

Trump: “Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you had a horrible — if you had a bad relationship, you’re gonna tell your husband.” pic.twitter.com/gd5of817VY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2024

The Republican presidential nominee continued, “It doesn’t say much for her relationship, but I’m sure she has a great relationship, but the wives and husbands, I don’t think that’s the way they deal. I mean, can you imagine a wife not telling her husband who she’s voting for? You ever hear anything like that before?”

The ad, produced by the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good, shows two women secretly voting for Harris.

In the voting booth, women still have the right to choose. Thank you to Julia Roberts for helping us make the choice clear – November 5th, let’s all choose a new path forward.#progressive #progressivechristianity #voteblue #harris2024 #prowomen #evangelicalsforharris pic.twitter.com/fchO3yj1na — Vote Common Good (@VoteCommon) October 28, 2024

“Did you make the right choice?” the husband asks.

“Sure did, honey,” the woman replies.

“Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth,” Roberts says at the conclusion of the ad. “Vote Harris-Walz.”