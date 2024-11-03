WATCH: Trump Says He’s ‘So Disappointed’ in Julia Roberts Over Ad Urging Women to Vote Democrat and Not Tell Their Husbands

by

Former President Donald Trump said that he is “so disappointed” in Julia Roberts over her Harris campaign ad urging women to hide who they vote for from their husbands.

Trump commented on the ad after calling into Fox & Friends on Friday.

“I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts because I love — she’s going to look back at that and she’s going to cringe. ‘Did I really say that?,'” Trump said.

The Republican presidential nominee continued, “It doesn’t say much for her relationship, but I’m sure she has a great relationship, but the wives and husbands, I don’t think that’s the way they deal. I mean, can you imagine a wife not telling her husband who she’s voting for? You ever hear anything like that before?”

The ad, produced by the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good, shows two women secretly voting for Harris.

“Did you make the right choice?” the husband asks.

“Sure did, honey,” the woman replies.

“Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth,” Roberts says at the conclusion of the ad. “Vote Harris-Walz.”

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.