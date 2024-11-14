WATCH: The Three Tenors?… Trump Returns Home from the White House, Delivers Remarks, and Sings ‘God Bless America’ with Elon Musk and Chris Macchio at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump returned to the Mar a Lago Wednesday evening following meetings with Biden and House Republicans in Washington, DC, and delivered remarks at the America First Policy Institute’s America First Experience and Gala.

The three-day event at the Mar a Lago kicked off on Tuesday with Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy, America First Policy Institute founder and CEO Brooke Rollins, and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines.

Trump was joined by Elon Musk in DC Wednesday, and the dynamic duo made a “surprise appearance” at night two of the gala held at the President’s home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the President arrived in Washington, DC, Wednesday morning to meet with Congressional Republicans at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill and with so-called President Joe Biden at the White House. Trump said he and Biden discussed foreign policy and the ongoing wars—which Biden started.

Upon returning to his Mar a Lago home, President Trump gave a speech to the crowd where he proclaimed a "big victory" over the Democrats last week.

Trump: We just had a big victory; you may have heard about it. We're setting records with practically every voting group, every voting class, they say most consequential win in the last 129 years! That's a lot. I just wanted to win. It didn't have to be that much. I just wanted to win. But we did... Yeah, too much winning. Is there any such thing as too much winning?

Trump and Musk later joined opera singer Christopher Macchio in singing God Bless America. Thank God we have Trump returning to the White House!

