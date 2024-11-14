WATCH: The Three Tenors?… Trump Returns Home from the White House, Delivers Remarks, and Sings ‘God Bless America’ with Elon Musk and Chris Macchio at Mar-a-Lago

by
President Trump, Elon Musk, and Chris Macchio sing God Bless America at the Mar a Lago

President Trump returned to the Mar a Lago Wednesday evening following meetings with Biden and House Republicans in Washington, DC, and delivered remarks at the America First Policy Institute’s America First Experience and Gala.

The three-day event at the Mar a Lago kicked off on Tuesday with Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy, America First Policy Institute founder and CEO Brooke Rollins, and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines.

Trump was joined by Elon Musk in DC Wednesday, and the dynamic duo made a “surprise appearance” at night two of the gala held at the President’s home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the President arrived in Washington, DC, Wednesday morning to meet with Congressional Republicans at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill and with so-called President Joe Biden at the White House. Trump said he and Biden discussed foreign policy and the ongoing wars—which Biden started.

WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Meet With Biden at The White House – 11 AM ET

Upon returning to his Mar a Lago home, President Trump gave a speech to the crowd where he proclaimed a "big victory" over the Democrats last week.

Here's a clip from his speech via Jack Posobiec on X:

Trump: We just had a big victory; you may have heard about it. We're setting records with practically every voting group, every voting class, they say most consequential win in the last 129 years! That's a lot. I just wanted to win. It didn't have to be that much. I just wanted to win. But we did... Yeah, too much winning. Is there any such thing as too much winning?

Trump and Musk later joined opera singer Christopher Macchio in singing God Bless America. Thank God we have Trump returning to the White House!

Watch below:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.