WATCH: “They’re Not Talking About Hitler. They’re Talking About Housing” — NYC Mayor Eric Adams Schools The Ladies of ‘The View’ on Why Trump Won and Had More Support in New York Than Any Republican Since 1988

New York Mayor Eric Adams joined ABC’s ‘The View’ on Friday and educated the low-IQ ladies who spew garbage on the show every weekday on why Democrats lost the election.

President Trump had a historic comeback, winning every swing state last Tuesday, 312 electoral votes, and the national popular vote. Additionally, Republicans won control of the House and the Senate.

Notably, Trump did better than any Republican Presidential candidate has done in New York since 1988. The last Republican to win New York was Reagan in 1984, and the 1988 election was the last close presidential race in the state to even come within 10%.

President Trump made historic strides in New York, winning all but 16 counties and trailing Harris by roughly 920,000 votes after reportedly losing the state to Biden by nearly two million votes in 2020.

And it's not because of “uneducated white women” or the "misogyny and sexism" of Latino men, as Sunny Hostin claims. Nor is it because of the "greedy pigs," as Whoopie Goldberg put it, who own grocery stores and who she blames for skyrocketing grocery prices over the last four years.

"It’s because we stopped talking about working class people issues," Eric Adams told the ladies. "When I'm in the streets talking to them, they're not asking me, Eric, tell me about fascism. They talking about finance. They're not talking about Hitler. They're talking about housing."

Unlike Kamala Harris and the Democrats, President Trump ran on a promise to the working man to lower prices on everyday goods and services, make the streets safe again, cut wasteful spending, and reassert America's dominance on the world stage.

The Democrats thought fear-mongering about so-called fascism, transgender issues, and abortion would win the election, but they ignored everyday Americans.

