WATCH: Spanish King Booed, Pelted with Mud and Bricks by Revolting Villagers Affected by Deadly Flood

Two simultaneous phenomena are afflicting the planet right now. On the one hand, we have had a difficult year in terms of floods and natural disasters; and on the other hand, these events were compounded by extremely faulty recovery efforts.

This was unfortunately true in the US after hurricane Helene and Milton, and was also the case in the recent deadly, unprecedented floods that afflicted Spain.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Spain’s Monarch King Felipe VI decided today (3) to visit a locality in the Valencia region that was hit bad by the surging waters – and it didn’t end well.

King Felipe was pelted with mud, bricks, bottles and other objects during his visit to the flood-stricken town of Paiporta.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 211 people, with almost two thousand still missing.

The villagers were furious with the lack of warning by the authorities about the incoming floodwaters, as well as the absence of recovery personnel.

Politico reported:

“While tens of thousands of civilian volunteers have travelled to Valencia to assist in the clean-up, recovery professionals have yet to arrive in some of the affected villages, where locals continue to live among mountains of mud, ruins and untold numbers of cadavers.”

Watch: the King’s bodyguards struggle to contain the crowd.

King of Spain booed as entourage pelted with mud by angry locals. During King Felipe VI’s visit to Valencia, the region most affected by flooding, his bodyguards struggled to contain the aggressive crowd. Locals accuse Spanish authorities of inaction and inadequate support in… pic.twitter.com/0XmfKGKbX2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 3, 2024

The people of Paiporta’s reacted poorly – to say the least – to today’s apparition by the king accompanied by a large police escort.

Some residents threw mud, bottles and other objects at the group.

“’It’s been four days, where have you been?’ indignant locals asked at a mud-splattered Felipe VI in images shared on social media. ‘You’ve just come here to pose for pictures. You have no shame!’

‘You lack for nothing while we here don’t even have water to drink’, angry residents shouted at a visibly distressed Queen Letizia, who had mud flung in her face. ‘People are dying here!’”

The monarchs made an attempt to dialogue with the protesters, but they were soon obliged to leave.

Another visit, to the town of Chiva was cancelled.

“The local attack on Spain’s monarchs reflects growing discontent with how Spanish authorities are handling the disaster and its aftermath. National government officials complain that regional authorities, who have jurisdiction over emergency management, have been slow to accept Madrid’s offer to send in more recovery forces. On Saturday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced 5,000 soldiers and 5,000 police officers would be sent to the area as part of Spain’s largest-ever deployment of troops in peacetime.

Sánchez himself was also targeted by furious locals on Sunday. Spanish media reported that the prime minister was due to accompany the king during his visit to Paiporta, but was forced to turn back after his vehicle was pelted with rocks. Regional President Carlos Mazón faced angry crowds that accused him of inaction in the lead-up to the floods and referred to him as a ‘murderer’.”

