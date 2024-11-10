WATCH: Maricopa County Election Officials Evade Ben Bergquam and Jordan Conradson at Press Conference, Attorney and Spokesman Contemptuously Call Us “Fake News” After Only Taking Questions From Actual Fake News

The Gateway Pundit and Real America’s Voice attended Maricopa County’s press conference on the morning of election day last week, and officials refused to give us the courtesy of participating and labeled us “fake news” when we tried to get answers.

Maricopa County election attorney Tom Liddy and Maricopa Communications Director Fields Moseley spoke to us with contempt and laughed in our faces.

When asked about The Gateway Pundit’s reporting on fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures in Maricopa County, Liddy gaslighted and called us “fake news.” Read our report here.

Look for yourself at one voter’s signatures in three different elections:

Asked about former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri, who resigned after The Gateway Pundit reported on damning audio tapes where he admits that there was “multifaceted” election fraud in 2020, with “dead people voting” and “ballot harvesting” among other things, Liddy acted like he never said that.

Bergquam respectfully asked Liddy that they respect our right to participate in press conferences just as much as the other reporters. Liddy laughed and refused to recognize us as members of the press, instead calling Bergquam a “comic.” “Go home and show that to your mom,” he said.

This is why nobody trusts the elections. If you’re not a member of the pre-approved media who doesn’t question election integrity, you’re not allowed to ask election officials questions. There still remain questions and concerns about the election as Maricopa County continues counting to give us an outcome in Kari Lake’s election for Senate. Nobody trusts these individuals–the same ones who oversaw the vote counting in 2020 and 2022–to run a fair election.

Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates, who oversaw the tabulator failures targeting Kari Lake voters during in-person voting in the rigged 2022 election, and Democrat Sheriff Russ Skinner, who was appointed to the office in February by the majority “Republican” Board of Supervisors, took questions on Tuesday. Only leftist journalists with softball questions about combatting so-called misinformation, beefing up security to combat alleged threats, and election logistics, but no questions about the integrity of the vote or tough questions.

The Gateway Pundit and Real America’s Voice were previously denied press access to Maricopa County’s elections in 2022 when 60% of the vote tabulators failed on election day, causing massive four-hour-long wait times and disenfranchising thousands of Kari Lake voters. The Gateway Pundit filed a lawsuit in federal court over the County’s viewpoint-based discrimination and violation of the First Amendment and won.

It can be recalled that after this author and RAV correspondent Ben Berqguam showed up at the County elections center, and we were threatened by officers from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department and followed by drones until leaving in our vehicles back in 2022.

It was a clear effort to silence this news organization and stop us from reporting on election discrepancies in Maricopa County.

Now, pursuant to a court order, we had press credentials. Still, we were barred from asking questions as Elections Public Information Officer Jennifer Liewer and Communications Director Fields Moseley called on members of the media to ask questions and vetted the questions before allowing officials to answer. They strategically avoided us and only called on the leftist reporters they knew by first name.

Near the end of the press conference, Liewer ignored us, the only two reporters in the front of the crowd, and acted like she couldn’t see us, announcing, “We’ve got folks in the back that we don’t want to miss out on.” She then took one final question from the friendly reporter she called on before ending the press conference early.

When asked why they refused to call on us, Fields Moseley said, “I told you we had a limited amount of time.” Before this, Moseley told members of the media that they would give us thirty minutes, but they only gave ten minutes, including four minutes to deliver an update and six minutes for questions.

Similarly, at a press conference this author attended on Monday, they refused to take questions from The Gateway Pundit. At points, they even had to scan the room in search of a hand to call and called on international reporters from Canada and Estonia instead of taking a question from our publication.

Bergquam recounted the Tuesday press conference on X, saying,

Bergquam: This is what the elites think of you America. At a press conference in Maricopa County they refused to call on myself and @ConradsonJordan of @gatewaypundit and when questioned afterwards this was their response. County supervisor Bill Gates ran away Fields Moseley told us to go online to get her answers and Maricopa County attorney, Tom Liddy laughed in our face. This all while Stephen Richer, the guy who runs Maricopa County elections is nowhere to be found but wants us to believe that @KariLake got a fair election. Absolutely disgusting! Maricopa County citizens and Arizona[ns] deserve better. A few more questions I'd like to ask if they ever had a real press conference: How many illegals did you allow to vote Adrian Fontes? How many fraudulent mail-in ballots were allowed in again like they were in 2020 and 2022? And How much money is the cartel paying you to steal the election from Kari Lake?

Watch the interaction below: