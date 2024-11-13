WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Meet With Biden at The White House – 11 AM ET

Trump and Biden meet in the Oval Office

President Trump will meet with Joe Biden today at the White House following a landslide victory in last week’s election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump won in every swing state, taking 312 electoral votes and the national popular vote. Additionally, Republicans won control of the House and the Senate.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Trump received an invitation to meet with Biden at the White House, a tradition between the incoming and outgoing president. Trump and Elon Musk will also meet with Republican Congressmen today.

Trump landed in Washington, DC, at approximately 9:30 am to make his first stop on Capitol Hill:


Melania Trump, however, will not meet with Jill Biden after her husband put the Trump family through hell, sending the FBI to raid her home and dig through her underwear drawers at the Mar a Lago.

Melania Trump Will Snub Jill Biden and Skip Traditional Meeting After Biden Regime Raided Mar-a-Lago and Targeted Her Family and Husband for Years

Good for her!

Statement from the White House:

At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow.

It is unclear if Kamala Harris will be in attendance.

President Trump arrived at the White House in his motorcade at 11 am ET.

Watch a live stream of the meeting below:

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

