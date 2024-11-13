WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Meet With Biden at The White House – 11 AM ET

President Trump will meet with Joe Biden today at the White House following a landslide victory in last week’s election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump won in every swing state, taking 312 electoral votes and the national popular vote. Additionally, Republicans won control of the House and the Senate.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Trump received an invitation to meet with Biden at the White House, a tradition between the incoming and outgoing president. Trump and Elon Musk will also meet with Republican Congressmen today.

Trump landed in Washington, DC, at approximately 9:30 am to make his first stop on Capitol Hill:



Melania Trump, however, will not meet with Jill Biden after her husband put the Trump family through hell, sending the FBI to raid her home and dig through her underwear drawers at the Mar a Lago.

Good for her!

Statement from the White House:

At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow.

It is unclear if Kamala Harris will be in attendance.

President Trump arrived at the White House in his motorcade at 11 am ET.

NOW: President Trump arrives at the White House to meet with Biden and take the country back! pic.twitter.com/t7CjkcQ00Y — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) November 13, 2024

Watch a live stream of the meeting below: