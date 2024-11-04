WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania- Begins at 6:00 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Trump is set to take the stage at 6:00 PM ET.

On the final day before Election Day, Donald Trump has already held two rallies today.  One in Raleigh, North Carolina, followed by a visit to Reading, Pennsylvania.

After the Pittsburgh rally, Trump will finish the night in Grand Rapids Michigan.

Supporters are already lining up at the venue.

People began camping out in the parking lot Sunday night, and according to one attendee, the line began forming at 4 AM.

