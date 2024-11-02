Watch a Kamala Supporter’s Disgusting Bullying of a Female Trump Fan Over Her “Dope A**” MAGA Shoes Completely Blows Up in His Face (VIDEO)

A Kamala Harris fan’s disgusting bullying of a female supporter of President Trump blew up in his face this week and ended up thoroughly humiliated.

Emily Wilson, a conservative influencer from Los Angeles who sells Trump merchandise, posted a video on her X account Friday night showing her getting accosted by a triggered leftist male bully in West Hollywood who was enraged after seeing her support of Trump.

In the footage shared by Wilson, she is seen responding to the ‘man’ telling her she deserved to get r*ped for supporting the 45th President.

“I deserve to get r*ped?” she asks.

“You do,” he replies. “You’re wearing MAGA shoes in West Hollywood.”

“Yeah, I am,” Wilson says. “I’m wearing my dope a** MAGA shoes.

“Like I said, go back a rapist,” the ‘man’ retorts. “He’s convicted for r*pe.” He then claims it’s illegal to film someone in California, which causes Wilson to mockingly ask what he will do about it.

“Nothing, you dumb c**t, you f**king ugly b**ch!” he retorts. “You’ve definitely been r*ped, and you’re okay with it.”

But instead of hurting Wilson’s feelings and making her feel shame, as he was likely hoping for, the young woman responded by mocking and laughing at him.

“You’re so insane, you’re so nuts!” Wilson exclaims.

“I’m insane?” You’re the one filming a stranger!” the ‘man’ angrily responds. Wilson answers by telling him that she’s only doing this because he wants her to get r*ped.

“I hope you get what you deserve,” he replies.

WATCH:

Lovely Kamala supporter tells me I look like I’ve been raped and he hopes I get raped and get what’s coming to me multiple times. As I’m walking alone. All because I’m wearing MAGA shoes I bet he’s voting for her cause he cares so much about women’s rights? Let’s make him… pic.twitter.com/5eruptpdkb — emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) November 1, 2024

A bemused Wilson continues to keep her calm and tauntingly asks the man to say what he means, but he chickens out.

“What do I deserve? At least have the b*lls!” Wilson tells him.

“I have the b*lls, girl,” he replies while putting his hand on his right hip.

“Yeah, I can tell,” Wilson sarcastically responds. “You seem very f**king normal.”

After more arguing, Wilson asks a savage question about Joe Biden showering with his daughter Ashley when she was a child. Hearing this inconvenient truth set the Kamala fan off again.

“Biden’s not running for president, you idiot!” he explodes. “He’s not running, you dumb sh*t!”

“He’s the current president!,” Wilson replies. She then tells him she’s excited to make him “famous.”

The video closes with the man telling her again that it’s illegal to film someone but saying he does not care and will not do anything.