Watch the Heartwarming Moment an 8-Year-Old with Rare Brain Disorder Learns About Trump’s Presidential Victory

In a touching moment that has gone viral, an 8-year-old boy named Liam, who lives with a rare brain disorder, was captured on video by his mother reacting to Donald Trump’s presidential victory the morning after the election.

Liam woke up to the news of the election results with his mother, Siobhan Licastro, by his side.

As Licastro gently quizzed him about the election, the young boy’s face lit up with enthusiasm when he learned that Trump had won.

“We have something to tell you, Liam,” she says. “You know the election was yesterday. Who are you rooting for?”

Without hesitation, Liam responds with excitement, “Trump!” and even adds, “JD Vance.”

With Liam’s eyes widening, his mom teases him, hinting that Kamala Harris had many supporters rallying for her. Liam, sensing where the conversation might go, asks anxiously, “Let me guess, she won?”

But Licastro quickly puts a smile back on his face, saying, “Nope.” Liam’s face lights up as he asks, “Trump won?” When she confirms, he erupts into a joyous “Yes!” and does a fist pump of victory. He even hugs his mom, affirming that he feels it’s nothing but good news.

Mother: “So what do you say to Trump?” Liam: “I was about to say something to Jesus. Thank you the Lord!” Mother: “What do you say to Trump and Vance?” Liam: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, New York Young Republicans Club advisor Kevin Smith posted a video on X last Thursday of an 8-year-old New York Trump fan named Liam, who received a beautiful and heartwarming birthday letter from his favorite President. According to Smith, Liam suffers from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.

After handing the letter to his mom for to read it, Liam started sobbing. When she asked who had signed it, he correctly answered Donald Trump.

Liam’s family shared the video with Smith. He noted that Trump did not ask for or seek credit for this, a true sign of the 45th President’s character.

Then, an even more heartwarming scene unfolded when Liam got an opportunity to meet Trump ahead of the 45th president’s rally in Long Island.

A happy Trump decided to come into a room where Liam and his family were staying and said that while he was supposed to be outside he wanted to give Liam the best present he’s ever had.

