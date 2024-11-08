WATCH: Crazy Leftist Pop Star Billie Eilish Goes on Unhinged Anti-Trump Rant During Tennessee Concert

Far-left pop star Billie Eilish went on an unhinged anti-Trump rant on Wednesday during her concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer claimed that “someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president.”

“Waking up this morning I kind of couldn’t, like, really fathom doing a show on this day,” Eilish told the crowd.

“But the longer the day went on, I kind of had this feeling of, like, it’s such a privilege that I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time like right now,” Eilish continued. “I want you to know that you’re safe with me, and you’re protected here, and that you are safe in this room.”

“And now a person who is a convicted felon, let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that — God, my heart is beating fast — someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America,” the “Bad Guy” singer baselessly claimed.

Eilish also said, “The song that we’re about to do is a song that my brother and I wrote many years ago, and it’s about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and that people I know have gone through.”

“To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one,” Eilish continued. “I’ve dealt with some stuff myself, and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely.”

This is not the first time Eilish has raged about politics at her audience.

In 2021, the singer ranted about the Texas abortion law during her set at the Austin City Limits music festival. She told the audience that she almost cancelled the show because she wanted to “punish” the state.

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f—— place for allowing that to happen here,” Eilish said.

“But then, I remembered you guys are the f—— victims and you deserve everything in the whole world,” Eilish continued.

Billie Eilish speaks out against Texas abortion ban at Texas music festival pic.twitter.com/HlvIjTcI5T — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesspicy) October 3, 2021

As she let out her angst, the words “Bans Off Our Bodies” flashed on screens around her.

“We need to tell them to shut the f— up,” Eilish continued. “My body, my f—— life!”

The teenage singer also declared that anyone who doesn’t share her views on climate change is a “f—— loser.”

“If you don’t think global warming exists, you’re a f—— loser,” she said.