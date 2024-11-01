War Room’s Steven Bannon and Charlie Kirk Discuss Optimistic Voting Margins in Pennsylvania, Urge Major Election Day Turnout to Win (VIDEO)

The great MAGA champion Steve Bannon with guest Charlie Kirk discussed voting margins in Pennsylvania. Although Kirk said that there are historic margins there, that election day turnout needs to still be very strong to make sure that Trump takes the State.

“I want you to talk about what you are telling people of what we need to do,” Bannon said.

“Men need to show up on Tuesday. Now Steve understand, men almost always resist early voting. They are either very preoccupied with their jobs, they are not as trusting of mail-in voting, and they are traditionalists. They want to go in person and vote on election day,” Kirk said.

“And so, the entire civilization is going to be dependent on whether or not men show up on Tuesday,” Kirk warned.

“The data shows that they do plan to vote on Tuesday. The map is shrinking for us which is great and the map is expanding for Kamala Harris which is not so great, meaning she has to defend more places and we are able to marshal our resources,” Kirk continued.

“Back in 2020, Donald Trump, the weekend before the election, was doing rallies in Florida and Iowa and Ohio. He has not touched those states in the last five months,” Kirk said of Trump’s strategical improvements.

“The point being is that our map has shrunk where he has been able to spend so much time in Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania,” Kirk explained.

“In North Carolina we are actually beating them in early voting for the first time ever since the beginning of early voting,” Kirk continued.

“In Pennsylvania, it needs to be a working-class male tsunami on Tuesday, it’s that simple,” Kirk declared.

“If 2.5 million MAGA faithful or 2.5 million Trump supporters show up on Tuesday, Donald J. Trump is President,” Kirk referencing the number of election day votes Trump would need in Pennsylvania to win.

Bannon also talked about the blue wall and asked Kirk about Kamala’s path to victory being a challenge.

“The blue wall must fall. There is no path to the Presidency for Kamala Harris if she does not win Pennsylvania, is that correct sir?” Bannon asked.

“Unless she flips North Carolina and then also flips Nevada which is highly unlikely, I don’t want to say impossible,” Kirk said.

“If we surge on Tuesday, we take back the White House. It’s that simple,” Kirk said on his closing thoughts.

