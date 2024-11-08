War Room Founder Steve Bannon Talks with Dave Bossie About the Left’s Effort to Resist President Trump Post Election (VIDEO)

MAGA champion Steve Bannon talked with Dave Bossie on Thursday about the left’s obsession to resist President Trump after Tuesday’s massive victory.

The video opens with a crazy rant with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow who appears to be shell shocked by President Trump’s landslide victory.

“We have driven Rachel Maddow insane. She is literally losing it now. And here’s why, they never expected this. In a million years, they never expected this,” Bannon said.

“Just your thought on the rant of Rachel Maddow and how dangerous that is sir,” Bannon commented.

“Well first observation is she has no self-awareness whatsoever,” Bossie said.

“She is out of her mind,” Bossie commented.

“Whatever the number is, 80 million Americans just rejected the 8 years of fake impeachments, of indictments, of attempted bankruptcies, of trying to put President Trump in jail, of the assassination attempts. 80 million people stood up and said enough is enough of the hate,” Bossie said.

“She is a purveyor of anger and hate and you can see it in just that short clip. That encapsulates her life and her mission now,” Bossie said of Maddow.

“We have to understand that that’s what President Trump is going to be up against over the next 4 years,” Bossie said of the left.

Bannon warned that we are still up against the left’s resistance and hate.

“She is saying resistance, people have to get into the streets, lawyers have to bind together, you have to join something,” Bannon said of Maddow’s rant.

Bossie reminded viewers that the left did not even give President Trump a chance the first time around.

“The left and the resistance put people in the streets surrounding Trump Tower. They started from the first moment. They never gave President Trump an opportunity to succeed because they rejected him completely,” Bossie said of 2016.

“And we didn’t even know at the time about right, the James Comey operation that they were running against us, right? We had no idea at that moment in time,” Bossie said of 2016.

“In every demographic, in every group across the board, the left’s efforts only strengthened President Trump, and Rachel Maddow, instead of recognizing that and saying we are going to change our tactics, is doubling down on stupid,” Bossie commented.

Watch:

