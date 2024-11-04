War Room Founder Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson on 2024 Election “Trump is the Choice of the Country. In a Free and Fair Election, Without Cheating, He Would Win” (VIDEO)

MAGA champion Steve Bannon discussed the election with Tucker Carlson.

Bannon asked Carlson his view on where things stand on the eve of the election.

“Give us your sense of where you think we are of this whole thing?” Bannon asked.

“My sense of where the race is, it hasn’t changed in the past several months. Trump is the choice of the country. In a free and fair election, without cheating, he would win,” Carlson said.

“Virtually every Trump voter I talk to and maybe even some on the fence voters says basically the same thing, you know it’s just a question of how much the Democratic party cheats in this election,” Carlson continued.

Tucker also called into question voting machines and explained that they are not more efficient. He said he believes that they are designed to subvert the vote.

“We should not have electronic voting machines. They don’t work, they’re not more efficient, they are not better at counting, and they don’t produce the result faster. The only reason to have electronic voting machines is if you know, you want to subvert them. It’s insane that we have them, and no one feels free to say that,” Carlson said.

Tucker said that there are three components to Trump being resisted if he wins. The deep state, business that rely on government (pension funds) and social elites.

Tucker explained that the social elite class is in a panic over a loss of status.

“They understand that their membership in this class is at stake. They feel deep social anxiety, status anxiety,” Carlson said.

“They understand that their world is collapsing, it’s all going away. It’s all about to be revealed as unnecessary. AI will reveal that their jobs are just unnecessary and that includes lawyers and some physicians too. And that’s why they are so emotional about this election,” Carlson said.

“What’s really happening is their world is collapsing, and they know it’s collapsing. And they are panicked, and very few of them are thoughtful enough or altruistic enough to put aside you know, that fact, which is to say their future, and try to make the country better,” Carlson continued.

Watch:

