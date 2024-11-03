Want To Change the Lives of Americans? Make America Healthy Again

This story was originally published by Real Clear Wire.

By Lynn Friess

Real Clear Wire

In my January op-ed, I wrote about how Americans of all sides are waking up to shared concerns that the typical political establishment has been ignoring – often because powerful special interests spend a lot to keep those issues ignored.

“Granola foodies and conservative farmers are becoming aware of the broken food system, where small farmers struggle, and it’s impossible to ban chemicals we know harm our kids. Despite citizens trying to effect change, their efforts are in vain against the flood of lobbying dollars.”

Since I wrote that, enter former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an unlikely partnership that has created “MAHA,” Make America Healthy Again.

For many Americans, especially those with young children or chronic illness, the MAHA issue is shaping up to be one of the most critical issues of this election. Americans used to be among the healthiest people on earth. Undeniably, that is no longer the case, and changes must be made.

My late husband, Foster, fought for transparency in healthcare, especially in our hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. Foster believed that if Americans knew the actual cost of healthcare, they could make informed choices, save on out-of-pocket expenses, and hold the system accountable.

But fighting for something as simple as price transparency became a years-long battle against powerful institutions unwilling to change. Even when we spent millions of dollars and rallied tens of thousands of Americans, it was pennies compared to the lobbying of the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and big food companies, which amounts to over $600 million annually.

Today, the need for change has never been more urgent. We are facing rising drug prices, opaque hospital billing practices, and a food system that is keeping Americans sick. Yet, both parties have remained hesitant to tackle the issue head-on, kowtowing to powerful lobbyists.

President Trump pushed for transparency in hospital pricing and took bold action to lower prescription drug costs. RFK Jr. brings a commitment to health justice that spans decades. Together, they embody a unique, bipartisan commitment to make Americans healthier, going beyond the boundaries of traditional politics.

A healthier America means reforming our healthcare and food systems to prioritize people over profits, including banning harmful chemical additives from our foods. It’s time to make this vision a reality, and I firmly believe former President Trump and RFK Jr. are the leaders who can make it happen. We can’t afford to let this chance disappear.

Vote to Make America Healthy Again.

