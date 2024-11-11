Vivek Ramaswamy Has a Message to Democrats After Trump Landslide Victory (VIDEO)

Vivek Ramaswamy was on “This Week” on ABC with host Jon Karl on Sunday and discussed President Trump and anticipating his new administration.

“What you are hearing from Donald Trump is he is going to be a President for all Americans,” Vivek said.

“I think Donald Trump is focused on what makes people’s lives better,” Vivek said.

“My message to Democrats out there, even those who didn’t vote for Donald Trump, is to give him a chance to actually make your life better,” Vivek continued.

Jon Karl had asked Vivek about potential retribution against Trump’s political opponents.

“Success will be our retribution, success will be our vengeance, that’s a direct line from Donald Trump,” Vivek said.

“I do think that success is unifying. Nothing is gonna unite this country more than economic growth. Nothing is gonna unite this country more than people feeling like their wages are rising at a faster pace than prices, which hasn’t been the case for the last few years,” Vivek continued.

Vivek also told Karl that once President Trump is in office that the US will be in a much better place on the international stage.

“The United States of America is at our best when the chief diplomat of the United States is the Democratically elected US President. That’s not the case right now. It hasn’t been for four years. That changes on January 20th,” Vivek explained.

Watch:

“My message to Democrats out there, even those who didn’t vote for Donald Trump, is to give him a chance to actually make your life better,” Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and ally of Donald Trump, tells @JonKarl. https://t.co/fj4fM4uPQG pic.twitter.com/n6ce9lKcXM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 10, 2024

Vivek and Karl discussed how the Republican party has changed in the last election.

“How is this different from the old Republican party?” Karl asked.

“It’s a party that’s now multi-ethnic, working-class coalition. You saw black voters, Hispanic voters, young voters, that was a big one, a much younger composition of the Republican primary base coming together on basic principles that really weren’t as beholding to older Republican orthodoxies, principles like free speech, anti-censorship, meritocracy, staying out of World War 3,” Vivek said.

Watch: