Victor Reacts: The Kamala Catastrophe at the Southern Border Takes Another Life (VIDEO)

Tragically over the last three and a half years we have seen story after story of innocent Americans losing their lives at the hands of illegal immigrants. Unfortunately, it has happened again.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confirmed the suspect, who was arrested last month for kidnapping and murdering a Puerto Rican fitness influencer, is an illegal alien from Mexico. National correspondent Bill Melugin of Fox News reported the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Sheriff’s Office arrested Angel De Jesus Rivera-Sanchez, a 24-year-old citizen of Mexico, in connection to murdering fitness influencer “Mimi” Rodriguez-Ramirez last month. ICE reported that Rivera-Sanchez entered the United States illegally at an unknown time and place. Rodriguez-Ramirez went missing on October 22 after last being seen at a Walmart in Cornelia, Georgia. A week later, authorities discovered Rodriguez-Ramirez’s body in a remote area near the Walmart and arrested Rivera-Sanchez in connection to the murder. President Trump invited the family of “Mimi” Rodriguez-Ramirez on stage during his most recent rally in Georgia.

America has an opportunity to stop the plague of senseless death and violence in our streets. Kamala Harris, the border czar, spent her time in power facilitating an invasion from our southern border. Innocent men, women, and children have lost their lives as a result.

Kamala Harris refuses to accept any responsibility for the problem she has caused. She won’t even say their names. Keep this in mind as you go to the ballot box.