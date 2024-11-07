Victor Reacts: Just Like That the Witch Hunt Comes to an End (VIDEO)

The rats are fleeing the sinking ship. Just like that the DOJ and Special Counsel Jack Smith are set to end their absurd witch hunt against Donald Trump after he won the election.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The Biden Gestapo Department of Justice (DOJ) and Special Counsel Jack Smith are reportedly scrambling to find ways to abandon their witch hunt against President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to assume office.

According to sources close to the DOJ per NBC, high-level officials are now debating how to sideline both the Jan. 6 and classified documents cases.

Despite substantial evidence suggesting these cases were politically motivated, DOJ officials are now faced with the reality that they won’t achieve a trial anytime soon, regardless of who resides in the Oval Office.

With legal challenges and appeals poised to escalate to the Supreme Court, the department finally seems to realize that their flimsy cases lack the substance needed to hold in any meaningful court setting.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr also called for the dismissal of charges against president-elect Trump.

“The American people have rendered their verdict on President Trump, and decisively chosen him to lead the country for the next four years,” Barr said in an interview with Fox News.

“They did that with full knowledge of the claims against him by prosecutors around the country and I think Attorney General Garland and the state prosecutors should respect the people’s decision and dismiss the cases against President Trump now,” he added.