Victor Reacts: The End is Near for Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Reports are out that Democrats are already beginning to point fingers and place blame ahead of what we can only hope is a Trump victory.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

If Kamala Harris loses the 2024 election to Donald Trump, the meltdown on the left will be epic.

Democrats from all corners of the country will be attacking each other over the way her campaign was run, the choice of Kamala as the candidate, the way she was chosen, the messaging, and on and on.

Apparently, some of them are not even waiting for election day and are already assigning blame. This is just a preview of what is to come if Trump wins.