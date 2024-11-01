Victor Reacts: The End is Near for Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Reports are out that Democrats are already beginning to point fingers and place blame ahead of what we can only hope is a Trump victory.
The Gateway Pundit reported,
If Kamala Harris loses the 2024 election to Donald Trump, the meltdown on the left will be epic.
Democrats from all corners of the country will be attacking each other over the way her campaign was run, the choice of Kamala as the candidate, the way she was chosen, the messaging, and on and on.
Apparently, some of them are not even waiting for election day and are already assigning blame. This is just a preview of what is to come if Trump wins.
The Hill reports:
Vice President Harris could win the presidential election next week. But fingers in Democratic circles are already being pointed behind the scenes, in the event that she falls to former President Trump.
While some Democrats say they are increasingly hopeful that Harris will win, others have expressed mounting frustration about a string of factors that have plagued the campaign from the outset…
“People are nervous and they’re trying to cover their ass and get a little ahead of Election Day,” one Democratic strategist said of the sniping. “It’s based on anxiety, stakes and the unique nature of this cycle.
“We didn’t have a traditional process for this election. We didn’t have a primary. People just had to fall in line,” the strategist added, saying “it’s not surprising to me” that some of the blame game is happening even before Election Day.
If Harris loses, “there will be a mad dash to assign blame,” the strategist added.
At this point you have to wonder if the Democrat oligarchs that undemocratically removed Joe Biden and replaced him with the most unlikeable and unqualified candidate in recent memory have begun to regret their decision.
While democrats pointing fingers and assigning blame for their coming loss is a bad sign for Kamala, this election is not a foregone conclusion. Republicans (and all Americans with common sense) need to show up to vote in record numbers. Get your friends, family members, and church community to show up in mass. We must make this too big to rig!