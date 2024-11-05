URGENT: STAY IN LINE: Judge Extends Voting Hours in One Luzerne County, PA Precinct to 9:30 PM After Voters Were Unable to Cast Ballots Due to Delays

ATTENTION VOTERS IN LAFLIN BOROUGH: STAY IN LINE!

A judge extended voting hours in Laflin Borough in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday after voters were unable to cast their ballots due to delays.

Voters must be in line by 8 pm ET to cast their ballots.

“A court order has extended polling place hours in Laflin Borough (Luzerne County) until 9:30 p.m. tonight. Voters in line before 8 p.m. will be able to vote on the county’s regular voting system. Voters who get in line after 8 p.m. will vote by provisional ballot.” the Pennsylvania Department of State said on Tuesday.

Fox 43 reported:

A Luzerne County judge ruled that a borough’s polling location could stay open until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after the county’s Board of Elections learned election officers failed to open the polls there in a timely manner. Election officers in the borough of Laflin did not open the polling location until 8:30 a.m., the Board of Elections said in a petition filed in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. As a result, several voters were unable to cast their ballots, election officials said. The petition asked the court to extend the polling location’s closing time by 90 minutes, to 9:30 p.m. Luzerne County Judge Jennifer Rogers granted the petition, ruling that the polling location in Laflin could remain open until 9:30 p.m.

Additionally, the RNC identified problems in Luzerne County and immediately deployed lawyers and staffers to take care of business.

“Earlier today our team saw that some precincts in crucial Luzerne County, PA, were running low on ballot paper. We activated our volunteers, staff, and attorneys who worked with election administrators to make sure these voting sites were re-supplied BEFORE voting could be disrupted,” RNC co-chair Lara Trump said on Tuesday.

