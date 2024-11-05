Unhinged Michigan Man Who Had “ShootUpTrumpRally” and “PlanningToShootTrump” Reddit Accounts Arrested For Threatening to Shoot Trump and His Christian Supporters If He Wins Election

The FBI has arrested a 25-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan man this morning in a hotel in Canton, MI. He is accused of posting plans to carry out a shooting attack on President Trump’s Christian supporters if Trump wins the election.

The FBI took 25-year-old Isaac Sissel into custody after online messages he posted threatening to massacre conservative Christians if the President Trump wins the election were discovered.

After his arrest, the man said Trump was a threat that “should be eliminated” and that “everything would be better if Trump were dead.”

According to the FBI, “Sissel said that he believed that there would be violence during the election…and wouldn’t rule out joining Antifa to protest.”

The threat said the attacker would use an AR-15, hollow-point ammunition and a chemical irritant.

From the US Attorney’s office Eastern District – According to court records, on November 2, 2024, the FBI National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia received an anonymous online threatening submission. The threat read in part: “I shall carry out an attack against conservative christan, (sic) filth in the event trump wins the election. I have a stolen ar15 and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans. Without a specific victim or ability to find the place I hid the gun, there’s not a thing the FBI can do until I complete the attack.”

Officials used phone records and an IP address to connect the submission to Sissel, according to court records.

Sissel has also been connected to several Reddit accounts with usernames like “ShootUpTrumpRally,” “PlanningToShootTrump” and “WillShootTrumpSoon,” according to court records.

MLive reports- When contacted at a hotel in Canton, Sissel told officials he believed Trump was a threat and that progressive and politically left groups were not violent enough, according to court records.

“Sissel said that he wouldn’t kill Trump, but if he knew someone was going to assassinate Trump that it was his (Sissel’s) duty to not intervene,” the complaint reads. “Sissel said that he hated conservative Christians, who he enjoyed threatening.”

Sissel does not have a consistent address in Ann Arbor and stays near a rehabilitation center in the city, according to court records. He told law enforcement that he would frequently harass clinic patients, as well as threatened officers.

Sissel had both a Washington state and New York state driver’s license on his person, according to court records.

The submission also indicated that whoever made the complaint had a firearm, hollow point ammunition and a chemical irritant, according to court records.