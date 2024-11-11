After President-Elect Donald J. Trump spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (6), in a call with the participation of tech billionaire and new ally Elon Musk, the expectation was on as to a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And today (10) reports arose that Trump has already spoken to Putin on Thursday (7) and took the opportunity to discussed the war in Ukraine, according to the Washington Post (behind a paywall).

Reuters reported:

“Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of ‘Washington’s sizeable military presence in Europe’, the Post reported.

During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war ‘within a day’, but did not explain how he would do so.”

Other sources say the two leaders also discussed peace on the European continent, as and discussed a further call soon in which they’d look into the resolution of the war in Ukraine.

One day later Friday, the Kremlin said Putin was ‘ready to discuss Ukraine with Trump’ but that this fact did not mean that Putin would alter Moscow’s demands.

“On June 14, Putin set out his terms for an end to the war: Ukraine would have to drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw all of its troops from all of the territory of four regions claimed by Russia.”

This enumeration of demands by the Reuters report is not wrong, but incomplete. There s also the question of the denazification of Kiev’s regime, the demilitarization of Ukraine and the protection of the rights of the Russian-speaking population.

Ukraine rejected those demands, saying it would be capitulation.

Sky News reported:

“A Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman has said that Kyiv was not offered any advanced notice of a reported call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.”

Many reports said that Ukraine was given notice of the call and manifested objection to the conversation taking place.

“But the foreign ministry spokesman said it was ‘impossible’ for Ukraine to have endorsed or opposed the call, as reports suggesting it had advanced notice were ‘false’.”

