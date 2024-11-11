Trump-Hating MN Man Kills Wife, Ex-Partner, Two Children and Himself Only 2 Days After Trump Wins Historic Election–Police Have Not Yet Determined Motive

Anthony Nephew was very vocal about his hatred of President Trump and Republicans on social media.

A screenshot of a post on his Facebook page accuses Republicans of making it harder for women to leave abusive relationships. The post included an article published by the far-left, conservative-hating PBS, accusing conservative lawmakers of wanting to end “no-fault divorce.”

Only 2 days after it was announced that President Trump had won the election in a landslide, he and his entire family, including his ex-partner, were found dead in their Duluth, MN, homes.

Duluth Police identified the shooter as Anthony Nephew. Those who were found dead of gunshot wounds include his wife, Kathryn Nephew, 45, and their 7-year-old son, Oliver Nephew, inside their home. The alleged shooter, Anthony Nephew, also reportedly shot and killed his ex-partner Erin Abramson and their 15-year-old son, Jacob Nephew, before killing himself.

The 48-year-old Nephew had a history of mental health issues. He also had a history of ranting about President Trump on social media.

In July, Anthony Nephew, who is being accused of murdering his wife, his ex-partner, and his two children, wrote on social media, “My mental health and the world can no longer peacefully coexist, and a lot of the reason is religion.” He also wrote, “I am terrified of religious zealots inflicting their misguided beliefs on me and my family. I have intrusive thoughts of being burned at the stake of a witch or crucified on a burning cross.”

NDTV shared another post by Anthony Nephew on Facebook that featured an image of Trump with former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. While the word “hate” was written beneath Trump’s face, words like “hope,” “heal,” and “grow” were mentioned under the Democratic politicians. “Not that anyone cares, but as an Independent voter, I would like to see both the political parties in our country pick better candidates,” he wrote in a July post this year.

According to The Daily Mail – Responding to a welfare call at about 2 pm, police found 47-year-old Abramson and her 15-year-old son, Jacob Nephew, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The blended family had appeared close. Kathryn, who went by Kat, often shared public messages about Erin on Facebook.

She described Erin as her ‘son’s brother’s mom’ and said she was the ‘best baker,’ sharing snaps of Erin’s baked goods and videos of little Oliver asking for them.

‘He was such a sweet little boy,’ one neighbor said, describing Oliver.

Kathryn always gushed about Nephew, describing him as ‘elite’ when wishing him a happy Father’s Day recently. The pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month.

Will Democrats and their allies in the media, like MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who have been threatening that Trump is a “dictator” and “Hitler” for years and how he and his supporters should be feared, especially leading up to the election, take credit when people actually act based on the fear they’ve created?

JUST IN: MSNBC host Joy Reid says the media has “said all they can” to help Kamala Harris before doing a whole segment on how Trump is like Hitler & Mussolini. The propagandist compared Trump to every historical dictator she could think of in the bizarre meltdown. “We begin our… pic.twitter.com/hlZWp6uhCs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

Police say they have no motive yet for the murder of 4 innocent people and the suicide of the Trump-hating Anthony Nephew, who reportedly shot and killed them all only 2 days after President Trump won the election in a landslide.