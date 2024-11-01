Trump-Basher Tavis Smiley Launches Grotesque Attack on JD Vance’s Family While CNN Anchor Laughs “JD Vance has Mommy Issues” (Video)

Radio host Tavis Smiley appeared as a guest on CNN and took the opportunity to launch a grotesque attack on Republican Vice-Presidental nominee JD Vance’s family, suggesting that Vance has “mommy issues.”

Vance has been very public and honest about the struggles he faced growing up with his mother, who was an addict. His book, Hillbilly Elegy, was turned into a movie that portrayed the raw realities of the struggle many American families face.

Smiley, who is surely aware of Vance’s challenges with his mother and her amazing efforts to get clean and be present in her family, nonetheless thought this was appropriate fodder for a disgusting political attack.

Smiley: It’s a bunch of silliness, but to your point, Abby, your comment a moment ago that got me when you said he’s coming after the men, too. I think JD Vance has mommy issues, and it’s been fascinating for me to watch the way this has played out on the campaign trail. Because of those issues, he has subjected women across this country to all his bad ideas and all his bad policy. Maya Angela once told me that processing pain without perpetuating pain is rough business. If you got mommy issues and you make everybody else in the country subject to that, that’s a real problem.

After his comments, CNN’s Abby Phillip chuckled.

Not only are Smiley’s comments disgusting and insulting to Vance, who vulnerably shared his familial struggles and who has stood by his mother and offered her grace despite the pain, but Smiley’s comments attack millions of families who face challenges in single-parent homes or with a loved one struggling with addition.

During an interview with Theo Von, Vance shared advice for young people who have parents struggling with addiction.

“Take this for what it’s worth, but if you’re a kid and you’re in an environment that has a lot of addiction, you have to make sure you’re taken care of,” he said.

“Don’t get yourself into a situation where your parents are struggling and now you’re struggling too. You can’t help them out if you’re also struggling.”

“Number two, don’t get resentful, and try to keep your heart as open as possible. You have to compartmentalize.”

“There’s the addict version of your parents, but there’s also a good version who read you a book or took you to a movie. If you allow yourself to get totally resentful, it doesn’t just affect them, it affects you too.”

“Don’t let your parent’s addiction become something that destroys you as well.”

“Try even going to the AA or NA meetings with your parents. You’ll learn more about their addiction. These meetings are real life. It’s human nature in all of its splendor, its virtue, and its vice.”

In 2017, Smiley was suspended and ultimately fired over allegations of sexual misconduct. The allegations suggested Smiley allegedly forced women to have sex with him to keep their job

