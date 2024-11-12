Top Story at the Washington Post Today Advises Liberals on How to Move to Another Country

The liberal Washington Post is out with a story today about how to leave the United States and live in another country. It’s one of their top stories for today.

As the Gateway Pundit recently pointed out, we have been down this road before, but the people who claim they want to leave rarely follow through and actually do it in the end.

Threatening to leave the country because Trump won the presidency seems to be some sort of rite of passage on the left.

The most read story on the Washington Post right now is a how to guide on how to leave the United States pic.twitter.com/jWVtrxgSUl — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 11, 2024

Check out some of the reactions.

Don’t those countries have apps where you can apply for asylum and then they’ll just fly you in an out you up in a nice hotel and give you vouchers for culturally appropriate food? — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) November 11, 2024

They’re doing it. They’re actually doing it. They’re making America great again. — Sam (@SamOrDera) November 11, 2024

Newsflash you cant just walk into other countries there are laws. Its way harder than many think especially if you want to work. — Levi Leatherberry (@Levi_LCL) November 11, 2024

If your first reaction to an election is to move then fly right at it. We want people who think America is worth fighting for to stay. — Beau Leyvand ️ (@BeauLeyvand) November 11, 2024

Last year, roughly 6,000 Americans gave up their citizenship. Largely for tax reasons, of course. At the same time, the U.S. granted citizenship to 878,000 immigrants. We have plenty of balance to give up more. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) November 11, 2024

I hope that many do decide to leave. America needs the vacant housing stock. — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) November 11, 2024

In 2 years they will have a how to guide on how to re-enter the United States — Z (@COsports55) November 11, 2024

There are lots of people on the left who don’t appreciate how good they have it by living in the United States of America. Maybe living abroad would help.