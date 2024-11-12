Top Story at the Washington Post Today Advises Liberals on How to Move to Another Country

The liberal Washington Post is out with a story today about how to leave the United States and live in another country. It’s one of their top stories for today.

As the Gateway Pundit recently pointed out, we have been down this road before, but the people who claim they want to leave rarely follow through and actually do it in the end.

Threatening to leave the country because Trump won the presidency seems to be some sort of rite of passage on the left.

Check out some of the reactions.

There are lots of people on the left who don’t appreciate how good they have it by living in the United States of America. Maybe living abroad would help.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

