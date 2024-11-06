TOO BIG TO RIG! Trump WINS MICHIGAN — Despite The Best Efforts of America’s Dirtiest SOS

Despite a repeat performance by America’s dirtiest Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and friends, President Trump has now been declared the well-deserved winner of the state of Michigan. No presidential candidate in American history has worked harder to win the state run by what many citizens consider to be Democrat election thugs.

The Soros-funded SOS danced at polling places while Trump supporters across the state of Michigan overwhelmed early voting and showed up in huge numbers at the polls, making it impossible for SOS Benson to find enough votes to give the election to fellow Democrat Kamala Harris.

Michigan Secretary of State

Jocelyn Benson jumps on the cringe

midlife crisis Barbie Bandwagon: pic.twitter.com/A0J4zgLOPk — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) November 5, 2024

The AP has now called the state of Michigan for President Donald J. Trump, who won in 2016 and lost by over 151,000 votes in the wee hours of the morning in 2020.

The Associated Press calls Michigan for Donald Trump https://t.co/p4ozIcrz6u pic.twitter.com/ICWusuIxHS — The American Conservative (@amconmag) November 6, 2024

Since the Democrat miracle of 2020, MI SOS Benson has lost 10 lawsuits filed against her that were filed because she refused to make elections fair for everyone in the state where she was elected in 2018.

One of the lawsuits against Jocelyn Benson, the Democrat Secretary of State, who is arguably America’s dirtiest election official, was filed before the 2020 election, and demanded that she stop telling MI clerks to IGNORE signature matching on absentee ballots they received.

Leading up to the 2024 election, Secretary of State Benson has had multiple lawsuits filed against her by the RNC, MI GOP, election integrity experts and everyday citizens. But Benson, unfazed by the criticism about what appears to be an intentional effort to make Michigan elections less secure, continues to push back on efforts to force her to remove hundreds of thousands of unqualified voters from the Michigan voter rolls.

Dead voters, voters who’ve moved out of state, voters whose social security numbers used to identify them don’t match the social security database, voters who are voting from ineligible addresses, and in the case of UOCAVA non-military overseas voters, voters who didn’t have to prove their identity or even have to prove they’ve ever lived in the state of Michigan, remain the on the voter rolls as Benson assured the public she will remove them all by 2027.

The controversy surrounding Michigan’s elections isn’t over. Stay tuned for our upcoming reporting on late night shenanigans in Michigan and a miraculous comeback by former CIA analyst and US Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D).