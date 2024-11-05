Tech Billionaire and ‘Lifelong Dem’ Who Donated to Biden in 2020 Endorses Trump for President

Mark Pincus is a tech billionaire who made much of his money in the video game sector. He gave a ton of campaign cash to Joe Biden in 2020 and now he is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Pincus is the latest in a long line of tech billionaires who are supporting Trump this year.

This has been a major shift.

The New York Post reports:

Tech billionaire and ‘lifelong Dem’ Mark Pincus has seen too much: ‘I am voting for Trump’ Video game billionaire and “lifelong” Democrat Mark Pincus declared on Sunday he’s pulling the lever for Donald Trump after seeing “too much” over the past year. Pincus, who founded video game behemoth Zynga, threw his support behind the GOP nominee over Vice President Kamala Harris even though he previously donated a cool $1 million to President Biden’s then-reelection campaign. “I am voting for Trump,” he wrote on social media. “I have been a lifelong Dem, supporting the past 4 presidential campaigns at $1m each … This past year I have seen too much.” Pincus listed the US’ declining relationship with Israel, exploding antisemitism nationwide, and the ongoing war against free speech as reasons he wants the 45th president back in the White House… Reportedly worth north of $1 billion, Pincus was one of a growing number of Dem megadonors to encourage Biden to drop out of the race, the Financial Times reported over the summer.

Here’s the entire message that Pincus posted to Twitter/X:

I am voting for Trump. I have been a lifelong Dem, supporting the past 4 presidential campaigns at $1m each (including Biden/Harris). This past year i have seen too much. Israel is America’s most loyal ally and the only Democracy in the Middle East. It is fighting Iran on 7 fronts and yet it can no longer trust the US. Anti semitism in America is reaching levels not seen since pre WWII. And there seems to be a war against freedom of speech. Happily MSM is no longer trusted but if our sources of free speech like X are censored we move a step closer to Russia and China where the state is the only voice allowed. I know America will continue to be great under the Dems or Trump. Trending: New Leaked Memo Confirms Democrats’ Alarming Turnout Crisis in Key Battleground States And yet i think America and Israel will be stronger under Trump. My vote doesnt matter since i live in a one party state. But i feel its important that i state my position anyway.

Trump has all the momentum heading into the election tomorrow.

