Stunned Jake Tapper Responds to Trump Nominating Gaetz for AG: This Is What ‘Trump Without the Guardrails Looks Like’

CNN’s Jake Tapper appeared absolutely stunned by President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general on Wednesday.

Reacting to the news, Tapper stated this is “what Trump without the guard rails looks like.”

“Welcome to The Lead, I’m Jake Tapper. And let me begin the show by uttering some words that I never contemplated using together before. And those words are: U.S. Attorney General Matt Gaetz,” Tapper said at the start of his show.

The pundit continued, “Because if you were wondering what Trump without the guardrails looks like, well, we’re getting an idea beyond the theoretical. We are starting with breaking news on so many fronts related to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition.”

“The president-elect, of course, Trump announced just minutes ago on True Social that he is picking Republican congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida to be the next U.S. attorney general,” Tapper continued.

“Gaetz is currently facing a House Ethics Committee investigation over whether he may have — and I should note, before I even outline the charges, Gaetz denies at all — but the House Ethics Committee in a statement earlier this year said they’re looking into whether he may have, quote, ‘engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct,’ unquote. Again, Gaetz denies at all.”

In his statement announcing the nomination, Trump said Gaetz will “end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” as well as “root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution.”

“On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law…” the statement added.

In a second post, Trump continued, “…Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.”

It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/dg0iQ0bA6Y — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2024

Gaetz posted the statement on X and wrote, “It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!”

