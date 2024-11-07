Spewing Hate and Sparking Violence, Anti-Israel Protestors Begin to Denounce Trump’s Victory

Waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags in New York, protestors recently burned an Israeli flag outside the outside the News Corp. building on Tuesday. This could be considered one small example of what is to come in the months ahead.

Shockingly, there are over 150 pro-terrorism groups that are driving anti-Israel protests, violent outbursts, and more across the country, asserted Ryan Mauro of Capital Research Center. The investigative researcher spoke to The Gateway Pundit about his findings, offering evidence through Marching Toward Violence: The Domestic Anti-Israeli Protest Movement.

After committing to a year of research, Mauro was able to conclude that 150 pro-terrorism groups are heavily involved with spreading a variety of ideologies, including anarchism, Marxism, and Islamism within the United States. “And these groups include the worst kinds of extremists,” he added.

“Antifa extremists are already being arrested, and pro-Hamas and pro-Hezbollah protestors have already begun demonstrations in New York against Trump’s victory,” Mauro pointed out. “Just wait for them to spread election denial propaganda within their social media ecosystems, eagerly devouring every false report, reporting every rumor and showering their audiences with out-of-context anecdotes and facts to feed the impression that there’s a deluge of evidence that the election was fraudulent, and Trump is enacting the American Reich and this may be the last stand of the righteous.”

He likened their effort to “an implementation of the Russian ‘Firehose of Falsehood’ propaganda strategy where a population is given so much misleading so-called evidence that they reflexively assume that some—even just a tiny percentage—of the accusations are true.”

Additionally, he said, the Hamas/Antifa community has already shared their political strategy, and that is “To exploit Harris’ defeat to try to coerce the Democratic Party by claiming that future victory requires begging and pleading for their votes.”

“At the same time,” Mauro said, “you can expect pro-Hamas Islamist-friendly elements to make a pitch to the GOP that they were key to Trump winning through a combination of voting for him, voting for third parties instead of Harris and refusing to vote altogether.” Thus, according to him, “It is imperative that we prepare for the Islamist and anti-Israel lobbies to do everything they can to simultaneously shakedown the Democratic Party and infiltrate and seduce the Republican Party and Trump Administration.”

Mauro also argued, “Many [of these groups] have moved in the direction of violence that would fit the FBI’s definition of international terrorism or domestic terrorism.” Yet, he admitted, “No one calls them terrorists, as their actions are always downplayed, framing them as nothing more than kids who are acting out or activists who have crossed the line.”

According to him, “Most Americans think of the 9/11 attacks or the Boston Marathon bombings when they think of terrorism.” He’s increasingly concerned that many of the “smaller attacks” are happening more frequently, and “they shouldn’t be ignored.”

“Hate manifests itself in so many different ways and hurts many people beyond just murdering people,” he explained. “There are all sorts of detrimental effects that come with having an extremist movement like this is that’s pro-terrorism and engaging in terrorism on U. S. soil,” he shared. American citizens and law enforcement are often at risk. There are also expenses incurred from property damage and lawsuits, as well as “the corrosive effect of their hatred and poison on America’s civil society.”

In Marching Toward Violence, Mauro wrote:

“The internal makeup, complimentary strategies, and interconnected operations of the current pro-terrorism, anti-Israel movement are best described as four over lapping, concentric circles. The decreasing sizes of the circles reflects a smaller population within the movement that is increasingly willing to take more aggressive actions and accept the likely reputational costs that reduce popularity and political access and to risk suffering bodily harm, lawsuits, or prosecution.”

Each of these organizations is concerning for Mauro because “they are toxic with extremism, and this extremism poisons civil society.” He explained, “They often put toxic ideas into the system that our democracy can’t operate in a healthy way.”

While this is largely untrue for most law-abiding Americans at this point in history, “it could eventually become the viewpoints of the majority of the population,” he said. He cautioned the majority to “be wary of the significant minority of the population that’s buying into anti-Israel and anti-American ideologies.”

For Mauro, it’s not far-fetched to believe that “the country could be ripped apart to a point where it becomes inoperable.” Democracy relies upon having civil dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and collaboration, he said. “If we continue on the path that casts everyone we disagree with into a category that says they are fundamentally evil and need to be vanquished, we’ll continue on a path that will destroy the United States.”