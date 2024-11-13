SIT DOWN, POCAHONTAS: Elizabeth Warren Gets DRAGGED on Twitter/X for Criticizing Trump Choice of Pete Hegseth for Defense Sec.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is getting an earful on Twitter/X after criticizing Trump’s choice of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

Warren’s post is insulting to Hegseth. She refers to him as merely a host on FOX and Friends, without mentioning his military experience, his honors, or his top notch education.

Warren’s attitude here is precisely the kind of elitist snobbery that cost Democrats so much in the election.

Here’s Warren’s tweet:

A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense. I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected. https://t.co/6ADUJSm8x6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

Here’s a sampling of the blowback:

Pete Hegseth is a 20-year military veteran, a decorated combat veteran, a recipient of the Bronze Star (2x), and graduated from both Harvard and Princeton. You falsely claimed to be an Indian to get a job you couldn’t get on the merits. Sit down, Pocahontas. https://t.co/BjCiROQVGn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 13, 2024

He has a Harvard master’s degree. (Not to mention 20 years of military service.) Wasn’t teaching at Harvard your qualification for being a Senator? https://t.co/W2udPyBpw9 — Clint Brown (@DissidentClint) November 13, 2024

Ummmm @PeteHegseth has 20+ years of military experience and has been awarded several honors including 2 bronze stars. Sit down, and shut up. https://t.co/Vbh0z3wq5w — American Prometheus (@daniopp) November 13, 2024

She had to throw in “weekend” and “cohost” – only TV people understand the added condescension. He served his country for 20 years, Senator. You lead a “panel.” https://t.co/tW6qC1MFhk — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 13, 2024

You are not qualified to be a Senator, but there we are. https://t.co/uUhdfY6LXw — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 13, 2024

The Fox & Friends co-host was a combat veteran, Pocahontas. https://t.co/CX3SLj0yVN — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 13, 2024

That Fox and Friends Weekend host is an American hero. Three deployments. Two Bronze Stars. I don’t know how many best selling books..multiple…and the latest on the War (led by people like you) on our Warriors. You’re a fake Indian. Sit down. https://t.co/rkict6Blol — Will Cain (@willcain) November 13, 2024

You pretended to be an Indian to get ahead for your entire life. Pete served his country for 20 years. You should sit this one out, Chief. https://t.co/B7r0ML1buu — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) November 13, 2024

Elizabeth Warren lied about her heritage for years to advance her career. She has a lot of nerve even bringing this up.