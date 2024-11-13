SIT DOWN, POCAHONTAS: Elizabeth Warren Gets DRAGGED on Twitter/X for Criticizing Trump Choice of Pete Hegseth for Defense Sec.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is getting an earful on Twitter/X after criticizing Trump’s choice of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

Warren’s post is insulting to Hegseth. She refers to him as merely a host on FOX and Friends, without mentioning his military experience, his honors, or his top notch education.

Warren’s attitude here is precisely the kind of elitist snobbery that cost Democrats so much in the election.

Here’s Warren’s tweet:

Here’s a sampling of the blowback:

Elizabeth Warren lied about her heritage for years to advance her career. She has a lot of nerve even bringing this up.

