Shoe Retailer Steve Madden to Slash China Imports by 45% After Trump’s Landslide Election

Shoe retailer Steve Madden said the company will reduce its operations in China by up to 45% after Trump’s landslide victory.

In response to President Trump’s promise to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, Steve Madden CEO Edward Rosenfeld said on an earnings call on Thursday that the company will slash its imports from China.

“As of yesterday morning, we are putting that plan into motion,” Edward Rosenfeld said on an earnings call on Thursday, CNBC reported. “And you should expect to see the percentage of goods that we sourced from China to begin to come down more rapidly going forward.”

Excerpt from CNBC: