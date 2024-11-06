SHADES OF 2016: Kamala Campaign Official Calls it a Night, No Remarks From Harris Until Tomorrow (VIDEO)

Cedric Richmond, the Kamala Harris campaign co-chair just announced that there will be no remarks from Kamala Harris tonight.

If you recall, this is exactly what happened with Hillary Clinton on election night in 2016.

Richmond basically called off the Kamala campaign watch party with this announcement and sent everyone home.

Watch:

JUST IN: Harris campaign co-chair says Kamala Harris will not be speaking tonight and will be coming out tomorrow. Oof. pic.twitter.com/Z4R2ndPqwh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

Here are some reactions from Twitter/X:

Former Biden @WhiteHouse official Cedric Richmond tells the crowd @HowardU to go home, that they will hear from @VP tomorrow. Thousands of supporters stood for eight hours straight for…that. pic.twitter.com/6UU00hTpBt — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) November 6, 2024

Cedric Richmond is taking a page from John Podesta's 2016 playbook: pic.twitter.com/KXnygcfOpE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

HUMILIATING! Kamala Harris is in hiding and sent out campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond to tell the crowd at her planned celebration party to go home because she will not come to address them. The joy is gone. pic.twitter.com/EDXSOnwzyW — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 6, 2024

The look on Cedric Richmond's face at the end of that speech said it all. They know it's over. — Jack Heretik (@JackHeretik) November 6, 2024

If you watched Cedric Richmond at Kamala Harris’s rally, you know it’s over. Welcome to the second Trump term — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) November 6, 2024

This really did look like an unofficial concession speech.