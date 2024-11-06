SHADES OF 2016: Kamala Campaign Official Calls it a Night, No Remarks From Harris Until Tomorrow (VIDEO)

Cedric Richmond, the Kamala Harris campaign co-chair just announced that there will be no remarks from Kamala Harris tonight.

If you recall, this is exactly what happened with Hillary Clinton on election night in 2016.

Richmond basically called off the Kamala campaign watch party with this announcement and sent everyone home.

This really did look like an unofficial concession speech.

