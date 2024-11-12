Secret Service Agent in Iconic Photo of Trump After Butler Assassination Attempt is Leading Candidate For Secret Service Director: REPORT

Sean Curran, the Secret Service Agent in the iconic photo of President Trump after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in July is the leading candidate for Secret Service Director.

Other names being floated for the position include Dan Bongino and Tom Armas.

Per Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics:

Sources in the Secret Service community tell me that Sean Curran, who has been close to Trump for years and led his detail during the campaign, is a leading candidate for Secret Service director. Curran was the lead advocate for more security resources for Trump — both at Mar-a-Lago and for two years on the campaign trail. Until the assassination attempt, however, Secret Service leaders rejected many of his repeated requests for more assets to protect Trump at rallies. Other names suggested by current and former Secret Service agents and officers include Dan Bongino, popular conservative commentator and podcast host who spent 11 years as a Secret Service agent and has been highly critical of the agency in the wake of the two assassination attempts against Trump. Curran and Bongino are also close, having worked together when both were assigned in Moscow, as Bongino has referred to on his Rumble podcast. Another name in the mix is Tom Armas, a U.S. Marine general who also previously served several years as a Secret Service agent but spent the majority of his career in the Marines. Armas worked with Bongino in the Secret Service’s New York Field Office.

In July Kimberly Cheatle resigned as Secret Service Director after security lapses led to an attempted assassination of Trump.

President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

Cheatle previously appeared before the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about the so-called security breaches that led to an assassination attempt on Trump during his Butler rally.

She stonewalled during the interview. She refused to answer any pertinent questions! Cheatle did not answer any important questions and blamed it on “an ongoing investigation.”