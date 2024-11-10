Schumer is Not Allowing GOP Pennsylvania Senator-Elect Dave McCormick Into Senate Orientation Because Democrat Bob Casey Refuses to Concede

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is not allowing GOP Pennsylvania Senator-elect Dave McCormick into the Senate orientation because Democrat Bob Casey refused to concede.

Pennsylvania flipped a Senate seat red after President Trump’s landslide victory.

Trump-backed candidate Dave McCormick unseated longtime Democrat Senator Bob Casey.

President Trump won Pennsylvania by 2 points in the 2024 election.

Republican Dave McCormick was ahead of Democrat Bob Casey last week by more than 30,000 votes yet Casey refused to concede.

The AP finally called the race on Thursday afternoon.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt last Thursday announced there are at least 100,000 ballots that need to be adjudicated.

In a statement, Casey spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said that “tens of thousands” of ballots still needed to be counted and the race could therefore not be called.

“As the Pennsylvania Secretary of State said this afternoon, there are tens of thousands of ballots across the Commonwealth still to count, which includes provisional ballots, military and overseas ballots, and mail ballots,” she wrote.

“This race is within half a point and cannot be called while the votes of thousands of Pennsylvanians are still being counted. We will make sure every Pennsylvanian’s voice is heard.”

