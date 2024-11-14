Russia Collusion Hoaxer Adam Schiff Terrified After Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz as US Attorney General

President Trump on Wednesday announced nomination of GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for US Attorney General.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law…” Trump said on Wednesday.

“…Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again,” Trump said.

“It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!” Matt Gaetz said.

Russian collusion hoaxer and newly-elected Senator Adam Schiff (CA) is terrified and isn’t taking it well.

“First the Supreme Court granted a president immunity for weaponizing the Justice Department,” Schiff said.

“Now Donald Trump wants to appoint Matt Gaetz as AG?” Schiff said. “Confirming him would mean affirming the worst potential abuses of DOJ.”

“He must be rejected by the Senate,” Schiff said.

Schiff was deeply involved in spreading the Trump-Russia collusion hoax after Trump won the 2016 election.

He was also involved in the first impeachment show trial against Trump in 2019.

Shameless liar Adam Schiff said there is significant and incriminating evidence that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election even though Mueller concluded his investigation with no new indictments in 2019.