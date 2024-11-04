RFK Jr. to His Supporters: ‘Don’t Vote for Me if You Want to See me in Washington, D.C., Vote for President Trump’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked his supporters not to vote for him Tuesday if he is still on the ballot in their state during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday.

Kennedy ran for president as a Democrat, then an independent, before dropping out and endorsing Donald Trump.

Despite leaving the race, the US Supreme Court rejected Kennedy’s request to be removed from ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Last week, Trump said that if he is elected, Kennedy will work on “health and women’s health ” and the nation’s food supply.

Speaking to Martha MacCallum, Kennedy explained what he plans to do if Trump wins the election.

Kennedy began, “What I want to do is what President Trump asked me to do, which is three things. One, to end the corruption and the corporate capture of these agencies – they’re serving public health interests rather than the mercantile interests of the pharmaceutical companies. Number two, to restore the tradition in these agencies of gold standard, empirically based, evidence-based science and medicine that they had when I was a kid that they were world famous for and that they lost.”

“And then third, to end the chronic disease epidemic, which now disables 60% of our kids,” Kennedy continued. “When my uncle was president with 6% percent. And it’s costing us $4.3 trillion a year. And 77% of American kids cannot qualify for military service. This is an existential threat. And he’s asked me he’s asked me to have measurable results within two years.”

MacCallum asked later in the interview, “Do you have a message for voters in places where you are still on the ballot that you want to say today?”

“Yeah, I do. Don’t vote for me if you want to see me in Washington, D.C., vote for President Trump,” Kennedy said.