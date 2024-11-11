REPORT: Republican Internal Whip-Count for Leadership Vote on Wednesday Is LEAKED — 42 Members Support War-Pigs Cornyn and Thune — CALL YOUR SENATOR and Demand They Vote for the Republican Voter’s Choice — Rick Scott

This is why so many voters hate their representation.

They really don’t care what you think. They believe they know better than you.

Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy, Jr., and Republican voters are calling for Republican Senators to vote for Senator Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader.

Rick Scott is the logical choice to lead the Senate Republicans. He just blew out his Democrat opponent in Florida by 12+ points.

But the Senate Republicans have a long history of sh*tting on their voters. Senate Republicans overwhelmingly supported the Ukraine War, a lost war, despite the dangers of an escalation. Senate Republicans gladly voted to hand over billions to the Ukraine cause – taxpayer dollars that were never audited, by the way.

Republican Senators REFUSED to fund the Trump border wall during President Trump’s first term! But, again, they gladly send tens of billions to Ukraine. Senate Republicans stalled Trump’s MAGA agenda.

President Trump just won a mandate to govern in 2025. Trump won 312 electoral votes, Trump won the popular vote, Trump took the Senate, Trump regained the House, and the American people overwhelmingly chose the Trump MAGA agenda.

On Sunday, a whip-count memo was allegedly leaked by a GOP Senate source for the upcoming leadership vote.

Via Benny Johnson.

Here is where the race stands now… Cornyn (18)

Scott (11)

Thune (24) Banks – Thune

Barrasso – Thune

Blackburn – Thune

Boozman – Cornyn

Britt – Cornyn

Budd – Cornyn

Capito – Cornyn

Cassidy – Thune

Collins – Thune

Cornyn – Cornyn

Cotton – Thune

Cramer – Thune

Crapo – Cornyn

Cruz – Thune

Curtis – Thune

Daines – Thune

Ernst – Cornyn

Fischer – Cornyn

Graham – Cornyn

Grassley – Cornyn

Hagerty – Scott

Hawley – Cornyn

Hoeven – Thune

Hyde-Smith – Cornyn

Johnson – Scott

Justice – Thune

Kennedy – Cornyn

Lankford – Cornyn

Lee – Scott

Lummis – Thune

Marshall – Scott

McConnell – Thune

McCormick – Cornyn

Moran – Cornyn

Moreno – Scott

Mullin – Thune

Murkowski – Thune

Paul – Scott

Ricketts – Cornyn

Risch – Cornyn

Rounds – Thune

Rubio – Scott

Schmitt – Scott

Scott (FL) – Scott

Scott (SC) – Thune

Sheehy – Thune

Sullivan – Thune

Tillis – Thune

Thune – Cornyn

Tuberville – Scott

Vance – Scott

Wicker – Thune

Young – Thune

EXCLUSIVE: A GOP Senate Source has leaked the internal whip-count for the Leadership Vote. The final votes will be on a secret ballot Wednesday. Here is where the race stands now… Cornyn (18)

Scott (11)

Thune (24) Banks – Thune

Barrasso – Thune

Blackburn – Thune

Boozman -… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 11, 2024

It is important that Republicans call their US Senator and demand they vote for Rick Scott.

***You can phone the United States Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

Call your Senators here via Anna Paulina Luna: