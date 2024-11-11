REPORT: Republican Internal Whip-Count for Leadership Vote on Wednesday Is LEAKED — 42 Members Support War-Pigs Cornyn and Thune — CALL YOUR SENATOR and Demand They Vote for the Republican Voter’s Choice — Rick Scott

This is why so many voters hate their representation.
They really don’t care what you think. They believe they know better than you.
Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy, Jr., and Republican voters are calling for Republican Senators to vote for Senator Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader.
Rick Scott is the logical choice to lead the Senate Republicans. He just blew out his Democrat opponent in Florida by 12+ points.
But the Senate Republicans have a long history of sh*tting on their voters. Senate Republicans overwhelmingly supported the Ukraine War, a lost war, despite the dangers of an escalation. Senate Republicans gladly voted to hand over billions to the Ukraine cause – taxpayer dollars that were never audited, by the way.
Republican Senators REFUSED to fund the Trump border wall during President Trump’s first term! But, again, they gladly send tens of billions to Ukraine. Senate Republicans stalled Trump’s MAGA agenda.
President Trump just won a mandate to govern in 2025. Trump won 312 electoral votes, Trump won the popular vote, Trump took the Senate, Trump regained the House, and the American people overwhelmingly chose the Trump MAGA agenda.
On Sunday, a whip-count memo was allegedly leaked by a GOP Senate source for the upcoming leadership vote.
Here is where the race stands now…
Cornyn (18)
Scott (11)
Thune (24)
Banks – Thune
Barrasso – Thune
Blackburn – Thune
Boozman – Cornyn
Britt – Cornyn
Budd – Cornyn
Capito – Cornyn
Cassidy – Thune
Collins – Thune
Cornyn – Cornyn
Cotton – Thune
Cramer – Thune
Crapo – Cornyn
Cruz – Thune
Curtis – Thune
Daines – Thune
Ernst – Cornyn
Fischer – Cornyn
Graham – Cornyn
Grassley – Cornyn
Hagerty – Scott
Hawley – Cornyn
Hoeven – Thune
Hyde-Smith – Cornyn
Johnson – Scott
Justice – Thune
Kennedy – Cornyn
Lankford – Cornyn
Lee – Scott
Lummis – Thune
Marshall – Scott
McConnell – Thune
McCormick – Cornyn
Moran – Cornyn
Moreno – Scott
Mullin – Thune
Murkowski – Thune
Paul – Scott
Ricketts – Cornyn
Risch – Cornyn
Rounds – Thune
Rubio – Scott
Schmitt – Scott
Scott (FL) – Scott
Scott (SC) – Thune
Sheehy – Thune
Sullivan – Thune
Tillis – Thune
Thune – Cornyn
Tuberville – Scott
Vance – Scott
Wicker – Thune
Young – Thune
It is important that Republicans call their US Senator and demand they vote for Rick Scott.
***You can phone the United States Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.
