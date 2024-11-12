Report: As Private Citizen, Anthony Fauci Received a $15 Million Taxpayer-Funded Security Detail

There have been increasing calls for a formal investigation into how Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), botched the COVID pandemic response.

In June, The Vires Law Group, in conjunction with the Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., APLC and bolstered by the support of the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, announced the submission of criminal referral requests to the District Attorneys of nine Louisiana parishes.

The referrals call for the initiation of criminal investigations against Fauci, Deborah “Scarf Lady” Birx, Rochelle Walensky, Peter Daszak, and other public health officials for alleged crimes committed against Louisiana citizens preceding and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allegations include mismanagement of COVID-19 infections under hospital protocols, intentional suppression, and denial of life-saving treatments within Louisiana hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities.

The Intercept obtained 900 pages of Wuhan documents through a FOIA request revealing that Fauci and former National Institute for Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins Collins lied about funding gain-of-function research.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Dr. Phil McGraw to discuss the staggering kickbacks Fauci and other high-level NIH deputies received from Moderna and other major pharmaceuticals.

The Gateway Pundit has also reported on how the pharmaceutical industry has pocketed billions from COVID “vaccines.”

Fauci retired from the federal bureaucracy as the highest-paid government employee, with a $480,654 salary, and a net worth of reportedly at least $11 million.

He also is set to receive an annual retirement payment of $350,000.

Now, OpentheBooks reports that over the past two years, Fauci has also received $15,000,000 in taxpayer-funded security services despite him having returned to private citizenship.

Open the Books discovered the arrangement within a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the U.S. Marshals service and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) via a Freedom of Information Act request. Up until at least late September, this agreement between the two government agencies has left the American taxpayer on the hook for the costs attached to Dr. Fauci’s lifestyle, which included a publicly-funded chauffeur and a fully staffed U.S. Marshals security detail. The $15 million does not include the costs associated with his personal security from April 2020 to December 2022, which was handled by the same parties while he was still serving in government. Fauci’s security has been a topic of discussion on cable news and in the halls of Congress, but until now, the details of the secret agreement had not been made public. According to the MOU, protection was available from January 4, 2023-September 20, 2024. The $15 million covers in part: Salaries and benefits for deputies and administrative personnel assigned to Fauci’s protective detail Costs related to transporting Fauci Law enforcement equipment

Elon Musk shared what millions of other Americans are thinking, “My pronouns are still prosecute/Fauci.”