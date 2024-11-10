Rep. Byron Donalds on What to Expect Upon President Trump’s Return to the White House (VIDEO)

Republican Rep Byron Donalds was on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream on Sunday and discussed the Republican agenda with the return of President Trump to the White House.

Rep Donalds thanked the American people for giving President Trump and the Republicans the opportunity to turn the country around.

“I want to thank the American people for voting for Donald Trump, for allowing us the opportunity to go in there to get the job done and making our nation great again,” Donalds said.

“I did think it was going to be decisive because it didn’t matter what state you were in. The same issues were bothering the American people, a terrible economy, high inflation, open borders and conflict around the globe,” Donalds responded regarding Trump’s victory.

Bream had asked Rep Donalds about retribution for Trump’s political enemies since some of his critics are claiming he will target them for revenge.

“How do you respond to Americans who say they now are fearful about a second Trump Presidency?” Bream asked.

“For the American people who have been listening to these lies from the Democratic left I would tell you this is not something that Donald Trump has ever spoke to or he’s committed to whatsoever. There is no enemies list. I mean ya, there are people who have been opposed to him, but he is focused on the American people,” Donalds said.

“That’s his focus, his focus is the American People, not some enemies list,” Donalds continued.

“Success is gonna be the measurement that he will use to demonstrate he’s back in the White House and back in charge of running this nation,” Donalds continued.

“I think what Joe Rogan is saying is absolutely correct and Donald Trump is gonna to be focused on those things, look at the announcements he’s already made. One of the key things is he wants to support a Constitutional amendment to bring Congressional term limits,” Donalds response to Joe Rogan discussing Trump’s opportunity to unite the nation.

Rep Donalds also told Bream that there are going to be people on the left that are going to be complaining of conspiracy theories about President Trump.

“If you have talking heads on the left who still want to go down the line of their conspiracy theories, let them. Donald Trump is going to be focused on the American people,” Donalds declared.

Donalds also explained that things are already changing since Trump won the election.

“You will notice that the city of New York is now announcing they are not giving out anymore food cards, these food cards. That’s because of Donald Trump and the fact that he won,” Donalds said.

Watch: