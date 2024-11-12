President Trump Taps Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as New U.S. Ambassador to Israel

President Donald Trump has announced his nomination of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee, a well-known conservative leader and prominent supporter of Israel, is expected to take up the role with a mission to deepen U.S.-Israel ties and push for stability in the region.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel,” Trump wrote.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee’s appointment signals a continuation of Trump’s commitment to a strong U.S.-Israel alliance.

Over the past five decades, Huckabee has visited Israel more than 100 times, building relationships with leaders across the political spectrum and immersing himself in the nation’s culture and history.

His evangelical Christian beliefs are central to his pro-Israel stance, viewing the relationship between the two countries as both strategically important and biblically rooted.

Throughout his political career, Huckabee has supported Israel’s right to develop its territories and defend its borders. He has publicly endorsed Israel’s policy of settlement expansion in the West Bank, a stance that aligns him with conservative elements in the Israeli government.

Huckabee has often criticized previous U.S. administrations for the unwarranted pressure on Israel to limit its settlement growth.

Additionally, Huckabee’s connection to Israel goes beyond political advocacy. Through his long-standing partnership with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Huckabee has supported efforts to provide relief and aid for Israelis.

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews wrote: