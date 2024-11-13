President Trump and Joe Biden Share Smile As Press Gets Out of Control (VIDEO)

President Trump and Joe Biden met at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the transition process.

As Trump and Biden sat down, they shook hands, and Biden shared, “Congratulations, and I’m looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition, doing everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated and get what you need.”

Trump responded, “Politics is tough, and it’s in many cases not a nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much.”

“A transition that’s so smooth, it will be as smooth as it can get. And I very much appreciate that, Joe,” added Trump.

As the two concluded their words, the Press went into a frenzy and started yelling out questions.

In response to the press going into a frenzy, Trump pointed to the press with his head, which resulted in both Trump and Biden sharing a big smile.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Trump and Biden meet at the White House. pic.twitter.com/wTR5Q6o5HS — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 13, 2024

Per AP:

At the White House, they sat in matching yellow chairs in front of a roaring fireplace. Biden told Trump his team will “do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated” and has everything he needs. “Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition,” Biden said. Trump responded by saying, “Politics is tough and it’s, uh, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth it’ll be as smooth as it can get. And I very much appreciate that, Joe.”

WATCH: