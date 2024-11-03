President Trump Holds Rally in Greensboro, North Carolina – Tells Crowd: “We’re Leading in All 7 Swing States” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday with a massive crowd of patriots. This was his third rally of the day.

He is the hardest-working President and an amazing champion of patriotism.

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Greensboro, NC pic.twitter.com/fugAVwDbmo — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) November 3, 2024

President Trump told the crowd that he will fix the problems facing the US. He also told the crowd that he is leading in all of the swing States.

“With your vote Tuesday, I will end inflation, I will stop the massive invasion of criminals into our country, and I will bring back the American dream,” Trump said.

“We’re leading in all 7 swing states as you probably know,” Trump told the cheering crowd.

“WE’RE LEADING IN ALL 7 SWING STATES!” – President @RealDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Gae7EHMx1n — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 3, 2024

President Trump called out the mainstream media and told the crowd that he does not care about them as long as we have a victory.

“I don’t know what it would be like to get good publicity. I really don’t. They treat me so badly, they are the worst,” Trump said.

“As long as we keep winning, we don’t care,” Trump continued.

President Trump on the FAKE NEWS media: “As long as we keep winning, we don’t care!” pic.twitter.com/t3490VMkqn — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) November 3, 2024

President Trump told the crowd that the illegal alien criminals that entered the country will be sent back to their country of origin.

“The only free aid they’re going to get is a free ride back home,” Trump declared.

Watch: