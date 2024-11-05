Prayer for President Donald Trump on Election Day

Heavenly Father,

We come before You with humble hearts, lifting up President Trump as he embarks on this crucial journey in the election. We pray for Your divine guidance, wisdom, and strength to fill him, that he may lead with conviction, courage, and a heart set on serving the people.

Lord, in this time of decision and challenge, surround him with Your protection. Shield him from all harm, falsehoods, and any attempts to bring him down. Grant him the clarity to see what is right, and the resilience to stand firm in his principles. May his words and actions be reflections of truth, integrity, and the values that uplift our nation.

We ask, Lord, that Your favor be upon him, and that his leadership inspire hope, unity, and strength in the hearts of many. May his campaign and all those who support him feel Your presence guiding their path.

And, Lord, if it is Your will, grant him victory in this election, that he may continue his service with Your grace and vision. Let Your hand be evident in all decisions and outcomes, as we place our trust in You above all else.

In Your holy name, we pray,

Amen.

From Michele Bachmann, former attorney & Congresswoman, Dean of Regent University’s Robertson School of Government:

Beloved friends,

Continue to cry out to the Lord for mercy, favor, and grace.

Pray over Israel first, for her safety and over the US second, for our survival.

This is the week of Israel’s and the USA’s mutual existential crisis.

At Lou Engle’s million women’s DC solemn assembly this summer, as the Spirit poured out, people were led to repeat the one-word prayer of Mercy!

We need your prayers and the united prayers of those you influence to cry for the Lord’s mercy today.

This is very serious business.

My heart feels near to exploding as we implore the Lord and declare His word over these two requests.

May the glory of the Lord cover all Israel today and in the days ahead.

May the glory of the Lord cover the USA elections and spare us from collapse.

Proverbs 29:2: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked rule, the people groan”.

Get out and vote!