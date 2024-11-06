P’nut The Squirrel’s Spirit Lives On: Squirrel Spotted Running Across The Stage Before Kamala Harris Concession Speech (VIDEO)

Shortly before Kamala Harris started her concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C., a squirrel ran across the platform, prompting many people in the live stream’s comment section to comment, “P’nut.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) euthanized social media star P’Nut the squirrel after seizing him from his owner Mark Longo’s home.

Maga Brittany, on X, was one of the first people to spot the squirrel and posted on X, “A freaking SQUIRREL just ran across the stage at Kamala’s Concession speech, and everyone in the comments is yelling Peanut!”

WATCH:

A freaking SQUIRREL just ran across the stage at Kamala’s Concession speech and everyone in the comments is yelling “Peanut!” I’m done! *watch by the back column/flags to the right of the screen. https://t.co/c7FGV9Owfa pic.twitter.com/PqhItt2zNB — MAGABrittany (@paintsaints) November 6, 2024

Check out how social media reacted:

The ghost of Peanut the squirrel just ran across Kamala’s stage pic.twitter.com/nMwNoht4ro — Bob, who is sick of it (@BobFreshenstein) November 6, 2024

The ghost off peanut the squirrel showed up to haunt Kamala at her “I failed” speech pic.twitter.com/67lIfCDoNh — Tony (@TonyWoodbine) November 6, 2024

The tragic death of P’nut last week garnered the attention of millions of people around the world, including Vice President-elect JD Vance, who talked about P’nut’s death at a rally.

Per The New York Post:

Even former President Donald Trump is going nuts over the senseless killing of P’nut. “I know Don’s fired up about P’nut the Squirrel,” Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, told supporters Sunday about the furry internet sensation euthanized last week by New York state officials. “He was like, ‘You know, is it really the case that the Democrats murdered the Elon Musk of squirrels?’

JD Vance: “So I know Don is fired up about Peanut the Squirrel.” pic.twitter.com/0tu3sDZHls — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2024

