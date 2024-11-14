The People’s Government: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Are Accepting Resumes for DOGE

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump has tapped Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In his statement, Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”).

Trump added, “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.”

Musk and Ramaswamy are wasting no time putting together a team and have put out a statement on X that they are looking for “super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries” who are looking to work at the newly created department.

The department stated on the official DOGE account on X, “We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators.”

The statement added, “We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s you, DM this account with your CV.”

“Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants,” concluded the statement.

Take a look:

We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 14, 2024

DOGE is not an official government agency but will serve as an advisory board that provides reports and guidance on government spending.

Per Forbes:

Musk, alongside fellow billionaire and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the “DOGE” bureau, Trump announced Wednesday, with the name an apparent nod to the “doge” dog meme often referenced by Musk. Despite its name, the billionaire-led commission is not proposed as an official government agency, but rather an advisory board which will “provide advice and guidance from outside of Government,” wrote Trump, who set forth the department’s primary objectives are to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies.” Trump said the commission will wrap by July 4, 2026, though Musk posted Wednesday on his X social media platform he expects to be “done much faster.” In a Thursday morning X post, the commission requested individuals to apply to join the group. “We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting,” the department said, calling for interested applicants to send their resumes directly to DOGE via direct message on X.